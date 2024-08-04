Imane Khelif's father defends daughter amid gender eligibility controversy

Imane Khelif faces backlash over gender differences. —Reuters

The father of the Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif, who is participating in the ongoing Paris Olympics, finally broke silence over the criticism directed at his daughter regarding her gender, Reuters reported.

Terming the attacks targeting Imane "immoral", the father — Amar Khelif — shed light on athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) competing in sports competition, stating that his daughter honoured his family.

This debate arose after Italian boxer Angela Carini exited the match within 46 seconds due to a series of painful blows from Khelif at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 1.

Previously, in 2023, the 25-year-old failed a gender eligibility test at the International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships. She was, however, allowed to participate at the Paris Games by the International Olympic Committee.

In an interview at his simple, cinderblock home on the outskirts of the northern Algerian city of Tiaret, her father said he was proud of his daughter and backed her to win a medal for all of Algeria.

"Having such a daughter is an honour because she is a champion; she honoured me, and I encourage her, and I hope she will get the medal in Paris," he said. "Imane is a little girl who has loved sports since she was six-years-old."

He shared with Reuters an official-looking document that showed her birthday. "This is our family official document, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here; you can read it; this document doesn't lie," he said.

Khelif fell foul of IBA eligibility rules that prevent athletes with XY chromosomes from competing in women's events when she was disqualified hours before her gold-medal bout in New Delhi last year.

Additionally, Bouchra Rebihi, a 17-year-old who dreams of turning pro, scorned Khelif's naysayers.

"I know Imane Khelif as the champion of Algeria many times, the champion of Africa as well, and also the Arab champion," she said.

"These critics aim to destabilise her to fail in the boxing ring, but she is a champion, and she will remain a champion."

Meanwhile, Khelif will be facing Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori later on Sunday in the women’s welterweight quarterfinals.

— Additional input from Reuters