Jennifer Lopez trying to be strong amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifr Lopez and Ben Affleck are reported 'over'

August 05, 2024

Jennifer Lopez seemingly does not want people to think that she needs her husband, Ben Affleck.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the multihyphenate has doubled down on her fitness regime in order to get that “revenge body.”

A mole squealed to the outlet, “She can’t stand the idea that people think she’s sitting home alone crying over Ben so even though the last thing she wants to do is put on a smile for the cameras.”

They went on to mention that even though Jennifer Lopez is hurting on the inside “she forces herself to” face the world looking non-chalant.

These reports were earlier confirmed by In Touch Weekly as an insider tipped, “Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all.”

The source also mentioned, “She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

“She surrounds herself with her entourage — and everyone’s on the payroll. It’s doubtful she has any real friends at this point,” they added then. 

