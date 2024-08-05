Meghan Markle focuses in on her personal suffering

An expert has just pointed out the major suffering Meghan Markle has been showcasing on camera, associated with her time in the Royal Family.

Comments on the couple’s body language has been brought forward by Judi James.

She touched on it all in her interview with The Mail, and in that conversation, she pointed out a number of ‘clues’ that give ample insight into “what she was thinking” during the entire segment in front of the camera.

According to Ms James, “Their key tactile moment is made more dramatic by their previous 'hands-off' behaviour throughout the interview.”

“When the interview focuses on Meghan's own suffering we see her right arm extend as her hand is placed on Harry's leg.”

“This gesture could serve more than one purpose,” she also pointed out during the course of her interview.

Because “it looks like a seeking for support and strength from Harry as she shares her own experience of 'suicidal ideas'.”

When she turned to Prince Harry the expert explained, “there is a wariness about Harry's head tilt and the way he watches his wife's face that could mean she uses the touch as a reassuring tie-sign to let him know she's ok here discussing her 'healing journey', despite telling Pauley that 'I wasn't expecting it' but that she would 'take the hit' to help others.”

For those unversed with the interview being analyzed, the couple recently announced a campaign for child safety online which “only scratched the surface” according to the Duchess herself.