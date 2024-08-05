 
Victoria Beckham recalls naive and innocent days in the entertainment industry

Victoria Beckham reveals her early experience of launching self-titled brand

August 05, 2024

Victoria Beckham reveals why she wouldn't choose to enter fashion industry 

Victoria Beckham reveals her early experience of launching a self-titled brand in an interview. 

The fashion designer stated that she wouldn't enter the fashion industry knowing what she knows now. 

The 50-year-old told Nicole Kidman during an interview for Vogue Australia that she was “naïve and innocent” when she started working for her own fashion label.

As per Daily Mail, the mother of four admitted that if she had the knowledge of what it would be like she might not have the “courage” to start the same journey today.

According to the outlet, earlier in January, it was revealed that her once-floundering brand, Victoria Beckham, is finally turning a handsome profit 17 years after its launch.

It is pertinent to mention that while discussing about her early experience with the brand in Vogue, she recounted, “It was always my passion to be in fashion and beauty. I'd obviously been in the Spice Girls. I took the plunge, and there was an innocence and naivety. If I knew then what I know now, I might not have had the courage to do it, but I didn't really know anything about the industry. I went into fashion in a very honest, humble way."

Furthermore, Victoria Beckham revealed that she just wanted to create clothes she couldn't find herself and after 17 years, she’s proud to say that “fashion in its own right is profitable.”

It is worth mentioning that in October, the designer told Vogue France announced the brand had finally made a profit, more than a decade after launching.

