Prince Harry is flirting the line between being mean and meaning well

Web Desk

August 05, 2024

August 05, 2024

Experts have just put Prince Harry on blast for the getting stuck in the middle of being mean and meaning well.

Royal expert and commentator Jan Moir made comments such as these during one of her interviews with The Daily Mail.

During that chat she put the Sussexes on blast and said, “It is no secret that the Sussexes are estranged – to a greater or lesser degree – from their own parents.”

That too “parents such as Mr T Markle, who lives in reduced circumstances in a dusty Mexican border town.”

“The 80-year-old is in poor health and has yet to meet his daughter Meghan's husband or be introduced to his two grandchildren, who he is longing to get to know before he dies.”

This even led the expert to wonder, “Is there a network for him to join? Or what about a network for King Charles, the parent who has become so concerned about his younger son's public indiscretions and confessions that he reportedly avoids taking his calls and keeps their meetings to a minimum?”

“It is all very confusing,” Ms Moir noted before signing off and adding, “do the Sussexes mean well – or are they just mean? Perhaps you think I'm being too cynical, but I'll take a hit for that.”

