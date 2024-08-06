Meghan Markle receives sad news before her 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle received a sad news two days before she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday.



According to a report by the GB News, Meghan Markle friend’s Pilates studio has been damaged by vandals.

The outlet reported Heather Dorak, a close friend of Meghan owns Pilates Platinum, recently, took to Instagram to share that her studio has been the target of an attack.

Heather has been Meghan's devoted friend for many years and they are often spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

She posted on her Instagram stories and showed around the workout place with the caption: "Thankfully everyone is safe but these moments are so challenging for a business owner."

The Pilates instructor also described the perpetrators as someone "going from business to business throwing rocks through storefronts."

The upsetting clip shows the floor-to-ceiling glass window has been smashed.

Heather is among Meghan and Harry’s friend who attended their wedding in May 2018 with her husband Matt Cohen.

She also visited the royal couple in Canada shortly after they left the UK when they stepped down as senior royals.