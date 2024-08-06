Prince Harry signs his years away to a broker

An expert has just taken to Prince Harry with ridicule over his title, given that he is tied down to a mortgage broker.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser explained the entire fiasco in her piece for News.com.au.

There she dished on the major difference between the Windsor’s and the Sussexes by saying, “At the heart of all this is the finickity distinction between what it means to be a member of the royal family versus a working member of the royal family.”

Because “With Megxit, the Sussexes went from being official representatives of the monarchy and the UK, like the Waleses, to being two titled people on the hook to a mortgage broker.”

But what makes them even more different is that “when the King’s son and daughter-in-law arrive somewhere with a trailing retinue of aides and bulging bodyguards to gladhand dignitaries and pose with ecstatic schoolchildren” many people start thinking “well if it looks like an HRH and quacks like an HRH …”

This is true even if there is a chance that no one really understands the subtle distinctions “out there in the wide world and not in the highly fluent royal parts”.

Hence, as Ms Elser believes, this is “why all of this is problematic stuff for His Majesty and his fast-sogging Wheaties.”