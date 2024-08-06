Prince William risks throwing everything away with one misstep

Prince William is reportedly at risk of losing it all and turning things over to the Kremlin with the slightest of missteps in his cyber security.

The severity of this has been pointed out by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she pointed out, “Given that bluntly attempting to subvert democracy and disrupt Western society seem to be a couple of Vlad’s favourite things (no raindrops on roses here), what better way than digging up enough dirt to truly bury Buckingham Palace?”

Because “Even if none of the laundry they uncovered was in any way dirty, even the Russians getting their hands on all the cringey love-heart emojis that William and Kate probably send each other all day or Princess Anne’s shopping list (‘carrots, lucerne hay, family-sized Fruit Loops’) would be a Kremlin win.”

This is because even something like this would make the UK look “weak and unable to protect their own.”

Prior to signing off she also drew parallels with the Sussexes’ in order to drive the point home and said, “Imagine if they got their hands on Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s phone. It would be The Scream to the power of pi.”

So its clear that “the royal family’s digital vulnerabilities must be legion and the palace is already stepping up its game, or at least trying to.”