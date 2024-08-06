SZA steps back from stage to 'get my life together'

SZA has announced taking break from live performance.

Taking to X on Tuesday, SZA shared the news following her headlining set at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.

The Kill Bill hitmaker wrote, "Yesterday was my last show for a while. Finally bout to get my life together thank u God."

This announcement comes after an extensive period of touring as SZA has been performing since early 2023, completing 63 shows worldwide as part of her SOS Tour.

Her recent festival appearances included events like Lollapalooza in Chicago, Glastonbury in the U.K., and her final performance at Osheaga.

Despite stepping back from the stage, SZA reassured fans during her Lallapalooza set, that new music is on the way.

During her performance, she debuted an unreleased track Cry Baby, informing crowd, "It’s not out, but it will be."

Additionally, she has been teasing a new project called Lana, which will feature previously unheard material.

In March, she promised to release leaks and outtakes from her album SOS as part of a deluxe edition.