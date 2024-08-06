 
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest inside details laid bare

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest happened on June 18

August 06, 2024

Justin Timberlake reportedly reeked of alcohol and failed to follow police instructions when he was pulled over for drunk driving in June this year.

Timberlake was stopped after he ran a stop sign in Sag Harbor while driving a BMW X7. He was charged with DWI and arrested on June 18.

The singer, 43, refused to take breathalyzer test and fail multiple sobriety tests, per Daily Mail.

Now, police documents obtained by the publication reveal further details of the incident.

Per the police report, the Mirrors singer had “[b]loodshot and glassy eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention, unsteady afoot…”

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” the singer said, per the officer.

The officer went on to note that Timberlake was “unable to focus on speaking while looking for vehicle registration.”

The report noted that he was “very unbalanced,” and “unable to follow instructions correctly,” when he was asked to take the walk and turn test.

The singer was then asked to lift one foot slightly off the ground and keep it there for 30 minutes, which he also failed to do.

Timberlake was then handcuffed, read his Miranda rights and taken to the police station where he refused to speak without an attorney. 

