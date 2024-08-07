Prince William ‘shaking head' as Harry gets all ‘without lifting finger'

Prince William is seemingly upset as Prince Harry is set to receive a reward from the Royal Family.



Prince Harry will reportedly earn a fortune as he turns 40 in September from Queen Elizabeth II’s wealth.

While it is the Duke of Sussex’s right upon the financial gains, elder brother Prince William is upset Harry didn’t earn it.

A source told Closer: "William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it.

"There's nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday.

The insider adds that the Prince of Wales believes Harry doesn’t deserve such a handsome amount of money.

They note: "William doesn't think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he's letting it be known that he things it's a pretty rotten situation.

"William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-Granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths,” says the insider.