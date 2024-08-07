Indian defence analyst blames US, China, Pakistan for Sheikh Hasina's removal

India's hawkish defence analysts inexplicably attribute former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, following widespread student protests, to foreign interference.



India's Major General (retd) Gagan Deep Bakshi did not hold back from accusing the United States, China, and Pakistan for orchestrating Hasina's removal from power during an appearance on an Indian TV channel.

The 74-year-old Indian official said: "It is not such an innocent, clear-cut case. Hasina Wajid had spoken about threats she received from the US and China."

He added: "The US wanted to take over Bangladesh's islands while China wanted its submarines docked in Bangladesh's waters. China used Pakistan's ISI agents who connected to the Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh."

In his tirade, Bakhshi did not spare Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate who has agreed to join Bangladesh's interim setup as chief adviser, calling him a US favourite.

Additionally, Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami confidently blamed the US deep state was involved in the removal of Hasina, the "democratically-elected" prime minister of Bangladesh.

He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of seeking a Bangladesh-like regime change in India.

Goswami contended that Gandhi asking the US to take stock of democracy India was actually seeking US help to induce change in India.

He said: "When Rahul Gandhi goes to London and says the Americans must save Indian democracy, this (referring to the unrest in Bangladesh) is the intervention that he is probably talking about because when western countries intervene in any country's democracy, this is what happens."

The BBC termed Hasina government's collapse a blow to India. The British media outlet said India's undue support to Hasina and interference in India brought about the overthrow of Hasina's government.

