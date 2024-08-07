Kate Winslet being honoured with huge achievement

Kate Winslet is adding another badge to her her long collection of of laurels.



According to the Variety, the Titanic actress is set to be honoured at the Zurich Film Festival this year.

The 48-year-old actress will accept her Golden Icon Award during the festival which begins from October 3 to 13, 2024.

“Kate Winslet is a true icon of cinema and shines through her versatility in big studio blockbusters as well as small indie productions,” said Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival.

He added. “Her multifaceted choice of roles and her long Hollywood career make her a favorite with audiences of multiple generations.”

Moreover, the actress is also set to present her latest film Lee, which is set to release on September 13, 2024.

The film is a British biographical drama based on Lee Miller, an American photographer and photojournalist of the 20th century.

In the movie, Winslet will play the role of Lee Miller, who faces the dangers of WWII and sexism while documenting key wartime events for British Vogue.

Apart from acting, the actress also plays a key role as a co-producer in the movie.



Her film screening will also be attended by the real Elizabeth Lee Miller along with her son.