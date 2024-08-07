'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3

Season two of House of the Dragon ends on an anticlimactic note however the last episode gives a hint at what is coming next.



It is, besides other eventful happenings, the arrival of a new Targaryen in the face of Daeron who was the fourth son of Queen Alicent Hightower.

Confirming his appearance, showrunner Ryan Condal said, "There's a lot of stuff going on there, and I think some of this needs to be left to the future of the storytelling."

He told Radio Times, "But I will say that the decision to expand Helaena's character was that we, were fascinated by Alicent's family and Aegon and Aemond, and certainly at some point in the story."

"Even Daeron – the beloved, anticipated Daeron – get a lot of the screen time and and the storytelling time because they're the males, they're the dragon riding warriors."

However, the creator the clairvoyant Helaena mostly drew his focus. "But Helaena was always fascinating to us because she was a bit of a tabula rasa, as described in the book."

In the meantime, season three of the show was renewed before the release of the second.

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart," HBO's head honcho Francesca Orsi noted.

"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."