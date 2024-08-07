Hugh Jackman describes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's ‘old school' life at home

Hugh Jackman supported pals Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Hugh Jackman is a longtime close friend of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and knows a lot about how the couple act at home.

Jackman expressed his awe at the couple for being “megawatt stars” and yet being down-to-earth at home and around their pals.

“They are megawatt stars,” he told Vogue as part of a story and photo shoot alongside Blake.

He gushed: “These are like old-school megawatt stars…and of course I’ve spent many hours with them, like in pajamas just hanging out in their house with their nine hundred children and dogs and it is just as normal as can be, and Blake will be baking and cooking and saying, ‘Let’s make pizza,’ and then the next thing you turn around, and there she is, this incredible star. It’s…it’s astonishing to me.”

“It’s someone who is comfortable in their own skin. You can’t make that happen. You can’t bestow it on someone,” he added of the It Ends With Us actress.

He continued: “She says she’s shy. And I believe that. I think there’s a shyness there. I’ve seen it before. Nicole Kidman and others have it. There’s a shyness, and it leads into this ability to morph and shape-shift.”

Jackman added: “And she’s, as I said, walking around in pajamas and then five minutes later—it’s Elizabeth Taylor! At the height of her beauty. And you’re like, What? How? And it’s totally…it’s miraculous. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”