Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback after a six-year hiatus

Adam Sandler just made his comedic comeback!

On August 7, 2024, Netflix released the trailer for the Grown Ups actor’s upcoming stand-up comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You.

This marks two incredible milestones, with this special being John Safdie’s standup directorial debut and Sandler’s return to comedy. His last comedic gig, titled, 100% Fresh, was released back in 2018.

In the teaser, the Happy Gilmore star could be seen addressing the crowd, saying, "I talk a lot and then I sing and we do a bunch of s***. So alright, here it goes."

The 57-year-old musician, actor and comedian entertained his spectators with his guitar, prompting a thunderous cheer when he revealed that the song he is about to perform is inspired from a man sitting in the audience.

As snippets of excited fans were featured as they chased cars and handed out high fives, Sandler continued, "We've lost control," and a dog joins him on stage. "What the f*** is happening?" he asks.

Adam Sandler: Love You also has clips of the star pulling off funny face expressions, making jokes and telling his audience, "I love you" before kicking off another one of his bits.