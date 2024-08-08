 
Geo News

Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback after a six-year hiatus

Adam Sandler is set to release his comedic special 'Adam Sandler: Love You' after a break of six years

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback after a six-year hiatus
Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback after a six-year hiatus 

Adam Sandler just made his comedic comeback!

On August 7, 2024, Netflix released the trailer for the Grown Ups actor’s upcoming stand-up comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You.

This marks two incredible milestones, with this special being John Safdie’s standup directorial debut and Sandler’s return to comedy. His last comedic gig, titled, 100% Fresh, was released back in 2018.

In the teaser, the Happy Gilmore star could be seen addressing the crowd, saying, "I talk a lot and then I sing and we do a bunch of s***. So alright, here it goes."

The 57-year-old musician, actor and comedian entertained his spectators with his guitar, prompting a thunderous cheer when he revealed that the song he is about to perform is inspired from a man sitting in the audience.

As snippets of excited fans were featured as they chased cars and handed out high fives, Sandler continued, "We've lost control," and a dog joins him on stage. "What the f*** is happening?" he asks.

Adam Sandler: Love You also has clips of the star pulling off funny face expressions, making jokes and telling his audience, "I love you" before kicking off another one of his bits. 

Taylor Swift blocks Kanye West's entry at the top
Taylor Swift blocks Kanye West's entry at the top
David Beckham's brutal revenge after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed him video
David Beckham's brutal revenge after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed him
Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version
Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version
Kate Winslet was asked to cover ‘belly rolls': THIS was her response video
Kate Winslet was asked to cover ‘belly rolls': THIS was her response
Late Shannen Doherty on Brad Pitt: 'I love him'
Late Shannen Doherty on Brad Pitt: 'I love him'
Hugh Jackman describes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's ‘old school' life at home
Hugh Jackman describes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's ‘old school' life at home
'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3
'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert