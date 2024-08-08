Sheikh Hasina's daughter 'heartbroken' over not being able to meet mother

Sheikh Hasina (right) flashes the victory symbol after casting her vote, as her daughter Saima Wazed (left) and sister Sheikh Rehana (centre) stand next to her at a polling station in Dhaka. — AFP/File

The daughter of Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, has broken her silence for the first time since her mother resigned and fled the country in the wake of violent protests.



Hasina's 51-year-old daughter, Saima Wazed, who is also the World Health Organisation's (WHO) regional director (RD) for South-East Asia, took to social media to reveal that she "heartbroken" over being unable to meet her 76-year-old mother since her resignation.

Wazed also expressed grief over more than 400 deaths in Bangladesh that resulted from violent protests over the country's job quota system.

She emphasised her commitment to her role as a WHO regional director amid the difficult situation for her mother.



In a post on X, she wrote: "Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO".

Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening, and was taken to a safe house.

While she was supposed to head to the United Kingdom but her travel plans went south when she struggled to seek asylum in the country as British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

Meanwhile, New Delhi affirmed that they were willing to host the Awami League leader for "as long as it takes".

In a recent interview with NDTV, Haisna's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy shot down reports claiming that his mother sought asylum in the UK, saying that they were "incorrect".



"She has not requested asylum anywhere, so the question of the UK or US not responding yet is not true. My mother was planning to retire after this term anyway. She is done with politics in Bangladesh," he said.



Furthermore, after persistent unrest in the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced Tuesday that Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus would lead the new interim government, a key demand of student demonstrators.

Yunus, 84, is set to take oath on Thursday and has urged the country's residents to stay calm and avoid violence.