Kate Middleton suppresses emotions to console Prince William amid cancer

Kate Middleton had to suppress her own emotions to console her husband Prince William who was devastated after discovering her cancer diagnosis.



According to a latest report, the Princess of Wales had to look after her husband despite getting diagnosed of a potentially life threatening disease.

A royal expert and author has shared the details of how William reacted when he got to know of his wife’s diagnosis soon after his father King Charles illness.

In an interview with Us Weekly, royal author Robert Jobson claimed that William was “completely crestfallen” after doctors revealed the upsetting news to him.

“It was devastating for him,” Jobson, whose new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was recently released, revealed.

The writer said William must have immediately felt “a lump in [his] throat” or “the empty feeling in his stomach” when Kate’s diagnosis was revealed. “It wobbled him. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.

Hence, Kate had to stay “very stoic” as she and King Charles urged William that they needed him to “stand up to the plate.”

“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens,” Jobson further shared. “She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him there for her.”

In another interview with Hello! Magazine, Jobson said that Kate, the Princess of Wales, is a person “who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health.”

“You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”