Kelly Lee Owens drops 'Sunshine' ahead of 2024 UK, European tour

Kelly Lee Owens has surprised fans with a new single, Sunshine, along with the announcement of a UK and European tour for 2024.

Sunshine, released on Wednesday, is the second track from her upcoming fourth studio album, Dreamstate. The album is set to drop on October 18, 2024.

The latest track follows the lead single, Love You Got from the album.



Kelly Lee Owens' UK and European tour will kick off in Berlin on October 29

The album Dreamstate features collaborations with artists such as Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar of Bicep, Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers, and The 1975's George Daniel.

According to Owens, the album reflects her "inner evolution" and encourages listeners to "let loose and let go."

"It’s the sound of a person letting loose and letting go while encouraging everyone else to do the same," the press release stated.

Notably, the tour will kick off in Berlin on October 29 and includes stops in Rotterdam, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Bristol, and Brighton.