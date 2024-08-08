 
Geo News

Kelly Lee Owens drops 'Sunshine' ahead of 2024 UK, European tour

Kelly Lee Owens' UK and European tour will kick off in Berlin on October 29

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Kelly Lee Owens drops Sunshine ahead of 2024 UK, European tour
Kelly Lee Owens drops 'Sunshine' ahead of 2024 UK, European tour

Kelly Lee Owens has surprised fans with a new single, Sunshine, along with the announcement of a UK and European tour for 2024.

Sunshine, released on Wednesday, is the second track from her upcoming fourth studio album, Dreamstate. The album is set to drop on October 18, 2024.

The latest track follows the lead single, Love You Got from the album.

Kelly Lee Owens UK and European tour will kick off in Berlin on October 29
Kelly Lee Owens' UK and European tour will kick off in Berlin on October 29

The album Dreamstate features collaborations with artists such as Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar of Bicep, Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers, and The 1975's George Daniel.

According to Owens, the album reflects her "inner evolution" and encourages listeners to "let loose and let go."

"It’s the sound of a person letting loose and letting go while encouraging everyone else to do the same," the press release stated.

Notably, the tour will kick off in Berlin on October 29 and includes stops in Rotterdam, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Bristol, and Brighton.

Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident
Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident
Blake Lively recalls Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture before they have ‘4000 children'
Blake Lively recalls Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture before they have ‘4000 children'
Matt Damon makes Ben Affleck 'laugh' as divorce looms
Matt Damon makes Ben Affleck 'laugh' as divorce looms
Victoria Beckham turns red-faced after getting pranked
Victoria Beckham turns red-faced after getting pranked
Prince Harry unknowingly upsets Prince William amid years-long feud
Prince Harry unknowingly upsets Prince William amid years-long feud
Prince Harry forced to live with Meghan Markle amid marital woes?
Prince Harry forced to live with Meghan Markle amid marital woes?
Cate Blanchett reveals surprising salary she received for ‘Lord of the Rings'
Cate Blanchett reveals surprising salary she received for ‘Lord of the Rings'
Prince Albert echoes King Charles words to describe Princess Charlene marriage video
Prince Albert echoes King Charles words to describe Princess Charlene marriage