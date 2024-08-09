Pakistan's star Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem rewrites Olympic record books

Arshad Nadeem in action during Men's Javelin Throw Final on August 8, 2024. — Reuters

In a major achievement, Pakistan renowned javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem set new Olympic record with 92.97m massive throw.

Adding another feather to his cap, Nadeem won the gold medal in the final of Javelin Throw event. He launched a throw of 92.97-meter in his second attempt which was enough for him to secure gold medal.



This throw also set the Olympic record which was previously with Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen who registered at the 2008 Beijing Games.

This is the first-ever individual gold medal in Olympics for Pakistan, maiden n athletics and first gold in any discipline in the last 40 years.

Pakistan won an Olympic medal after the gap of 32 years. The last time Pakistan won an medal was in 1992 when the national hockey team clinched bronze by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the Barcelona Olympics.

Meanwhile, India's Neeraj Chopra, who was defending his gold, made a throw of 89.45 and bagged the silver medal. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Remember, six of the seven athletes the country sent were disqualified from their respective events.