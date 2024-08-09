Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'desperate' for Ben Affleck's attention: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly craving Ben Affleck’s attention.

A new report of In Touch Weekly established that Jennifer Lopez is desperate to get Ben Affleck’s attention as she continues to flaunt how comfortable she is without him.

“Of course Ben is well aware that J. Lo’s been staging photo ops all around the Hamptons to try and look like she hasn’t got a care in the world,” a tipster shared.

They also added, “But he knows otherwise, because when they talk she shows a much different side, so all this phoniness is just making him relieved he doesn’t have to live in her made-up world anymore.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes after Whitney Port’s claims about Jennifer’s paparazzi approach and constant need for attention.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast With Whit with husband, Tim Rosenman, Whitney began, “Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton … is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bicycle to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot.”

To stir up some more drama, her husband Tim revealed that Jennifer 'did not even go in' and was 'just there for the exterior shot' while claiming that the multihyphenate is 'addicted to attention.’

“That’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere. Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going,” Whitney added.

Moreover, Tim pointed out, “She’s already as famous as you can be, why does she need to stoke the fans of her own flame? Seems unnecessary.”