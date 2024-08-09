 
Taylor Swift London Eras shows to go as scheduled despite heightened risks

Taylor Swift faced cancellation of three of her Vienna shows after threats of a terror attack this week

August 09, 2024

London has decided to go forward with Taylor Swift's Eras shows despite high risks and earlier terror attacks.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer was met with threats of terror attack ahead of three of her Vienna shows, which forced a sudden cancellation of the Austrian leg of the Eras tour this week.

Swift, 34, is now looking forward to her five shows lined up for next week after London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that the shows will carry on as scheduled.

“We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events. We’re never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack,” Khan said, referencing the 2017 tragedy at an Ariana Grande concert that left 23 — including the assailant — dead.

The UK capital is set to ramp up higher security for the shows at Wembley Stadium.

“The police work closely, not just with City Hall and with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks.”

He went on to reassure of safety despite heightened concerns, saying, “I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons for deciding to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we’re going to carry on, working closely with police [and] ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely.”

