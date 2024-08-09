Sabrina Carpenter stuns in gold at a major party

Sabrina Carpenter stuns in gold at Variety's party

Sabrina Carpenter appeared at Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party in Santa Monica, Calif on Thursday.



The Please Please Please singer stepped out with her signature look and sparkling gold dress.

As per People, Sabrina walked the red carpet in a gold gown with a body-hugging corset-esque top and flowing skirt. Her ensemble also featured silver details.

In regards to accessories, she kept it minimal with a couple of rings while her blonde hair was wand curled into a loose bun and her curtain bangs were framing her face.

Furthermore, the former Disney Channel star kept a neutral eye look, bold deep red lips and her trademark flushed cheeks.

It is pertinent to mention that her song, Espresso has become a pop hit of the summer and continues to soar on the charts.

In this regard, the singer stated in a cover story interview with Variety, "I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso.’ Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to the powers above. There was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense. But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment.”