European holiday spots get creative to encourage better tourist behaviour

Some popular holiday destinations are getting creative and using unique strategies to encourage tourists to adopt a better behaviour during their visit.

Recently, countries including the Netherlands, Greece, and Spain witnessed mass demonstrations against overtourism which has resulted in increased rents.

Additionally, Japan has also raised concerns over overtourism several times and even blocked the view of Mount Fiji so that tourists would not be able to break traffic rules, pollute the area, or cause disturbances while snapping pictures with the view.

However, some countries often visited by tourists seemed to have cracked the code to make sure they are environmentally sustainable and ensure that tourists do not cause unwanted chaos during their stays, Daily Express reported.

Free stuff

In Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, a system called "CopenPay" rewards tourists with free food and activities if they are environmentally friendly.

Describing the scheme, Kristijan Svajnzger, the regional general manager for Northern Eastern Europe at Intrepid Travel, said: "This is a great way to educate and reward people who are doing the right thing rather than penalise people who are doing the wrong thing when it comes to sustainability."

Visitors can get rewards if they help with litter picking, use public transport, and get around the city by bike.

Tourism pledge

In Iceland and New Zealand, tourists are asked to take an online "tourism pledge" in which they vow to behave responsibly.

Iceland even has a slogan: "When nature calls, I will not answer the call on nature".

Such measures have been adopted in the United Kingdom as well.

Krissy Roe, senior sustainability manager at a tour operator in the UK, revbealed that her company offers £200 off holidays to returning guests if they travel by train.

She said: "We're also seeing more and more hotels and destinations around the world rewarding their customers for 'greener' behaviour — a welcomed trend."

Discounts

In the Alps some regions are giving tourists 25% off ski passes if they travel there via train.

Mas Pelegri, an eco-hotel in Girona, Spain, gives guests £50 discount if they travel there by rail.

Some hotel owners warned that public transport infrastructure will need to be bolstered in Europe to accommodate the increasing number of people traveling by train.