What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?

Katie Price will appear before the court in London after she arrived in London.



The model, who is embroiled for an unpaid tax bill of over £760,000, was arrested from the Heathrow Airport upon her arrival for failing to appear at court.

Now, according to The Mirror, the 46-year-old model will appear at the Royal Courts of Justice today.

Before being arrested, Price already appealed for protection as she was aware of the arrest upon her return to the country.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared her concerns and emphasized the importance of treating her and her severely disabled son, Harvey, with compassion.

Harvey suffers from several serious conditions including Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and blindness.

Price had showed distress that the public nature of her arrest could be distressing for her son. "However now I am returning home from work, and I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary,” she added.

“I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.”

This comes to light after the model was absent from a scheduled bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday, on account of having flown overseas.

She was in Turkey recovering from her sixth facelift.