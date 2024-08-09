George Harrison's award-winning concert makes it to global streaming

George Harrison’s historic concert has now joined the streaming platforms.

The Beatles lead guitarist established his presence as a global rock ‘n’ roll star who fought for a humanitarian cause on August 1, 1971.

During that time period, millions of Bengali refugees had fled to India in order to avoid a rather bloody civil war that had ensued at their homeland, Bangladesh, previously known as East Pakistan.

However, Harrison joined forces with stars like Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton. Ravi Shankar, Leon Russell and fellow Beatle Ringo Starr, to organize some charity concerts that laid the foundation for modern all-star charity concert shows.

“The musicians were great,” Harrison later stated, as per PEOPLE, adding, “I mean they completely put down their own egos to play together and to do something because the whole vibe of that concert was that it was something bigger than the lot of us.”

Millions were raised for UNICEF for the Bengali refugees from the shows and the resulting triple-album as well as the feature film, which were released under the title, The Concert for Bangladesh.

For the first time, this Grammy-winning, The Concert for Bangladesh would now be available to stream on major platforms globally.