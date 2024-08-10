Photo: Expert explains why Taylor Swift’s concert 'had increased security risks'

Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour series was cancelled after local police arrested two men for allegedly planning an attack at Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium.

Highlighting the reason for Vienna show cancellation, Morgan Stevens, the vice president of intelligence operations at Crisis24 Private Strategic Group, had a detailed discussion with Us Weekly.

Stevens kicked off the chat by saying, “Large concerts like Taylor Swift’s draw tens of thousands of assailable fans, making them attractive targets for potential attackers aiming to maximize impact, attention and casualties.”

“It’s widely reported that the Vienna concerts were expected to draw 70,000 fans each night, with similar concerts attracting an additional 10,000 to 20,000 outside the arena,” he continued.

Moreover, the expert mentioned, “High-profile events, especially the reported Eras Tour, have received extensive media coverage, which can amplify the visibility of an attack.”

He went on to explained, “The larger the event, the more challenging it becomes to secure. Ensuring the safety of attendees, its talent and staff involves coordinating multiple security agencies with competing agendas and priorities.”

“This can lead to increases in miscommunication and adds to the potential for oversights or lapses in security,” he mentioned before conclusion.