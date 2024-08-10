Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's husband pens down heartfelt note following her death

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube addresses delegates of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. —REUTERS

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s husband Denis Troper posted a heartfelt note after his wife’s death on his Facebook handle on Saturday.

"Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time," he said.

Susan died at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. The former CEO has played a pivotal role in the history of Google and have made uncountable efforts in shaping the internet, India Today reported.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on the other hand, expressed sorrow while calling the deceased “an incredible person” in a post added to her X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

"Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I’m one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan," he tweeted.

Additionally, Susan’s husband confirmed the death of Susan by posting an emotional post on his social media account.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old stepped down as CEO of YouTube in February 2023, citing a desire to focus on her family and health.

During her tenure, YouTube experienced exponential growth, reaching almost two billion logged-in users per month.