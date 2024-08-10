 
Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO, breathes her last at 56

Susan Wojcicki became CEO of YouTube in 2014

August 10, 2024

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, passed away on August 9 after living with lung cancer for almost two years. She was 56 years old.

Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, confirmed his wife's passing by sharing a heartfelt note on his Facebook account.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing,” he wrote while sharing a series of photos of his wife from over the years with him.

"My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer," he continued.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many," Dennis added. “Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we had with her."

“Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,” the post concluded.

For those unversed, Wojcicki became CEO of the video-sharing app in 2014 and held the position for nine years before stepping down from her role in February 2023.

