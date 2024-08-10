Katie Price exposed for mocking fellow panelist years before her dramatic arrest

Katie Price mocks fellow panelist years before her dramatic arrest

Katie Price astonishes Loose Women viewers after she unexpectedly shamed a fellow panelist for 'being in prison.'



During a resurfaced footage from 2017, Katie accused Janet Street Porter of having been in prison as they engaged in a heated debate about 'luxury prisons'.

As there was a debate going on, Katie suddenly turned to Janet while challenging her, “Haven't you been in prison?”

While the audience booed, Janet defended herself by explaining, “I haven't been in prison, I've been in a police cell. But this is like five star in comparison.”

In response Katie laughed while the broadcaster disclosed that she got arrested in the 1960s when police raided her house for drugs.

According to Daily Mail, Katie spent a night in a police cell after she was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, after failing to attend bankruptcy proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that the model's arrest came after she skipped a bankruptcy hearing for a £10,000 facelift in Turkey.

As per the publication, the former glamour model remanded in custody at a West London police station and got bailed after a few hours, ahead of her court appearance on Friday morning.

