Saudi Arabia unveils 15 stadiums for Fifa World Cup 2034

An illustration depicting Neom Stadium. — Saudi 20234 bid/Neom/File

Saudi Arabia has brought to light 15 stadiums in and around cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar and Abha, where the Fifa world cup games will be held in 2034.



Notably, a venue will also be constructed on The Line at Neom, reported Dezeen.

Moreover, with the country the only bidder for the event, Fifa is set to confirm the gulf country as the host for the 2034 event in December.

The names of the stadiums are as follows:

New Murabba Stadium, Riyadh

The New Murabba Stadium will be surrounded by numerous rock-like forms divided by canyons informed by the bark of an acacia tree.

"Its design replicates the layered overlapping planes and peeling planar texture of the bark of the native acacia tree," as per the bid document.

Part of the Murabba downtown development will be formed by the 45,000-seat stadium, which is being constructed in the northwest of Riyadh. Additionally, a 400-metre-high cube-shaped skyscraper named Mukaab will also be included in the development.

King Salman International Stadium, Riyadh

The King Salman International Stadium will be the country's largest stadium when it completes and is set to host the world cup final. It will have a capacity of 92,000.

"The stadium will blend into its surrounding topography, with terrain and natural habitat forming part of the stadium's roof," said the official submission.

"Aside from its aesthetic appeal, this design will provide effective shading and ventilation tailoured to the desert climate,” it added.

Roshn Stadium, Riyadh

The Roshn Stadium will be built to the south of Riyadh as part of a wider residential neighbourhood and is designed to resemble numerous crystal-like shards rising into the air.

"The stadium is designed as a dynamic part of the urban fabric, encouraging the community to walk around and through the facility," the bid stated.

Surrounded by the bowl's “crystalline” structure, it will sit in a central plaza. The structure is a delicate latticework that will glow in the night sky.

