MAJOR update released on Travis Scott arrest after hotel fight

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Travis Scott has been released from a Paris jail today after he was arrested yesterday for an altercation with a guard.

Moreover, no charges have been filed against the Butterfly Effect rapper, per TMZ.

Travis’ rep told the publication, "Travis Scott has been released with no charges."

The 33-year-old rapper was arrested after he faught with his own bodyguard at a luxury hotel in Paris. A guard intervened to separate the duo and Travis had an altercation with him as well, after which the police were called.

The police released a statement after the arrest, which read, “The police were called to the George V hotel to arrest the rapper for assaulting a security guard. The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard,” per the French publication Valeurs.

The Mirror reported that a police source told Paris journalist Peter Allen Scott’s “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned” after he was arrested.

“The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man – possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up,” said another insider.

