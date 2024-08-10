 
Geo News

Morgan Wallen's latest walkout featured THESE sports legends: Watch

Morgan Wallen walked out in style with sports icons

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Morgan Wallen walked out in sports style on Friday, flanked by sports legends Mike Tyson and Tom Brady.

Wallen walked out with boxing legend Tyson on his left and NFL ace Brady on his right when he walked out for his performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In the video, the trio walk through the tunnel looking pumped up, with the crowd cheering in the background.

Wallen, dressed in a No. 98 Raiders jersey, gives a big hug to Brady and then proceeds to hug Tyson. Brady and the country singer also have a chat at one point.

This comes after the Guy For That singer recently did a walk out with NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. During the walk, the country singer wore a No. 7 jersey, which is the jersey number of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker received huge backlash recently for his message for female graduates during his graduation speech at Benedictine College.

However, fans online pointed out that Wallen often wears that jersey number since it was his jersey number in high school. He also has a song called 7 Summers, which could be another reason he wore that number. 

