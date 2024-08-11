Katy Perry gets candid about her daughter, Daisy's 'super' obsession

Katy Perry just revealed some "cute" interests of her daughter.

As the 39-year-old singer appeared on British Vogue’s In The Bags series, she discussed some of the things that her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, currently likes.

While the Firework hit-maker took out different items from her purse, she also pulled out a Hello Kitty watch that belonged to Daisy, from her bag.

"Daisy's really into Hello Kitty right now,” she said.

Perry the opened up about how she is thinking about having a Hello Kitty-themed party for her daughter’s upcoming fourth birthday as she proceeded to state how Daisy would question her when she won’t be able to find her watch.

As she continued her conversation, Perry also explained how her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, likes Peppa Pig just as much as she is interested in Hello Kitty.

"My daughter is super obsessed with Peppa Pig," the pop star said and proceeded to point out how she portrayed Mrs. Leopard in an episode of the popular children's series.

"I just did it so I could get points with my daughter. I need more and more and more points,” Katy Perry noted with a smile.