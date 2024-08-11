Catfish star Nev Schulman pens note after breaking his neck in bike crash

Catfish star Nev Schulman has broken his neck after a fatal bike crash earlier this week.



The actor and producer, 39, was on his way to pick up his son, Cy, from school when his motorbike collided with a truck.

Although, as per reports, he snapped two nerves that control his muscles that could potentially leave him unable to walk for a lifetime, the actor recently shared some good news on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Schulman posted several snaps of himself with a neck brace which were taken in a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The slider post began with a disclaimer of unsettling image ahead, followed by a screenshot of a message conveyed to him by his son's school who was waiting to be picked up.

Next up were pictures and videos of his recovery phase in the hospital after a successful surgery.



The father-of-three could be seen reuniting with his children Cleo, 7, Beau, 5, and Cy, 2, in one video while another showed him giving a high five to the hospital staff.

Schulman also included an image of his neck's ultrasound before and after the surgery with 'fixed' written on the picture as well as of the stitches on the back of his neck.

One snap was of his wife lying close to him in his hospital bed as they both smiled at the camera while another was a selfie of himself giving a thumbs up.

He also included some pictures from a fishing trip he went on with his family before the tragic accident, which he detailed in the caption.

"I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work," he recalled. "It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be."

Schulman expressed relief at his decision to have the Sunday outing with his family, stressing that it could have been their last.

"Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what 'before the accident' really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say - life can change in an instant."

Schulman then described how the accident that left him with a broken neck, actually happened.

"I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t)."

"I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS."

He also lauded the medical professionals for the 'incredible knowledge and care' he received throughout his treatment and reflected on how "it’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

He noted that he was "lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery."

"And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."

He concluded the note, saying, "We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes."