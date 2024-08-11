Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton has reportedly decided to take a different turn with her life and its mainly because of her brush with mortality and her children.

Insight into this move and its underlying decision has been shared by an insider close to The Daily Beast.

during that chat the source was quoted saying, “Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health,” since her cancer diagnosis took the world by storm.

And “making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well,” and “that is what we are hearing privately as well—it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity.”

“It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well,” the source also admitted.

However, at the same time “there is still nothing in her diary,” and according to the source, “my understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate.”

For the time being, “the priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only six. Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritise the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids.”