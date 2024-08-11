 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds shares cost of ignoring THIS advice in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds revealed painful cost of ignoring key advice in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Ryan Reynolds shares cost of ignoring THIS advice in Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds shares cost of ignoring THIS advice in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds recently shared the painful side of playing Deadpool.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Reynolds highlighted the painful lesson learned on set of his latest film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds, famed for playing Wade Wilson, revealed the high cost of heavy prosthetic makeup and the consequences of ignoring crucial advice.

Ryan Reynolds revealed painful cost of ignoring key advice in Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds revealed painful cost of ignoring key advice in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Alongside series of photos of his silicon makeup, the actor revealed on important rule of the makeup in caption.

He wrote, "One thing special effects makeup artists will tell you, is to remove silicone appliances from your face slowly, with an array of oil-based products to avoid irritation or injury."

Instead of following this advice, Reynolds had ripped off the prosthetics quickly, causing unnecessary pain and discomfort.

"NEVER rip it off quickly or have your children tear your face apart with their sticky little child fingers like it’s a Christmas present - if Christmas was about wondering how someone looks without eyelids," he humorously added.

Despite the challenges, Reynolds' dedication has paid off as Deadpool & Wolverine has been a massive success. The film, released on July 26, surpassed a billion dollars at the box office.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles video
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles
Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal
Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal
Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider
Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider
Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music
Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music
Robbin Williams receives praise from Pauly Shore
Robbin Williams receives praise from Pauly Shore
Tom Cruise to do 'Mission: Impossible' style stunt for Olympics closing ceremony
Tom Cruise to do 'Mission: Impossible' style stunt for Olympics closing ceremony
Angelina Jolie cut ties with father Jon Voight: Source
Angelina Jolie cut ties with father Jon Voight: Source
'Deadpool & Wolverine' marks major milestone at box office
'Deadpool & Wolverine' marks major milestone at box office