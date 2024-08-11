Ryan Reynolds shares cost of ignoring THIS advice in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds recently shared the painful side of playing Deadpool.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Reynolds highlighted the painful lesson learned on set of his latest film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds, famed for playing Wade Wilson, revealed the high cost of heavy prosthetic makeup and the consequences of ignoring crucial advice.

Alongside series of photos of his silicon makeup, the actor revealed on important rule of the makeup in caption.

He wrote, "One thing special effects makeup artists will tell you, is to remove silicone appliances from your face slowly, with an array of oil-based products to avoid irritation or injury."

Instead of following this advice, Reynolds had ripped off the prosthetics quickly, causing unnecessary pain and discomfort.

"NEVER rip it off quickly or have your children tear your face apart with their sticky little child fingers like it’s a Christmas present - if Christmas was about wondering how someone looks without eyelids," he humorously added.

Despite the challenges, Reynolds' dedication has paid off as Deadpool & Wolverine has been a massive success. The film, released on July 26, surpassed a billion dollars at the box office.