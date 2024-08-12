Prince Harry ‘crusade' against Home Office comes with personal agenda

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to Columbia shows security concerns are a matter of ego.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are gearing up for their trip to support their philanthropist endeavours, refrain from entering the UK due to personal preferences.

Royal editor Nathan Kay tells Express: “As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gear up for their quasi-royal tour of Colombia, concerns have arisen regarding their choice to bypass the UK due to security concerns, potentially causing them to miss the funeral of Harry's uncle, Sir Robert Fellowes.”

He further writes for the outlet: “The Home Office has stipulated that Harry must give 28 days' notice before arriving in the UK to allow time for an adequate security plan to be put in place. But does this mean he's unable to visit the UK without it? I have my doubts.”

Given Prince Harry's track record of making spontaneous trips to the UK, it raises the question: Is this decision truly about security concerns, or does it reflect other priorities or perhaps just an attempt at making a point?

He notes: “When news broke of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry managed to fly to the UK within days, offering his support to his father and returning to the United States within 48 hours. Likewise, his attendance at the late Queen's funeral was arranged with little notice, suggesting that when the matter is sufficiently urgent, the security concerns are either minimised or successfully managed.”

The expert then questions: “So, it raises the question as to why Harry continues his crusade against the Home Office to have his security upgraded. Is it because he feels inadequate with a downgraded protection team now that he's stepped away from the Royal Family? RAVEC seems to provide adequate security for him while he is in England, suggesting that the issue might be more about personal ego than about actual security concerns.”