New update reveals Prince William's fears for Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Kate Middleton reportedly left Prince William worried and “completely crestfallen” after news of her cancer also came to light.

News of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

He touched on it all in his candid interview with Us Weekly.

According to the expert, “it was devastating for him” to learn of all of this, especially since it was so close to King Charles’ own diagnosis as well.

The prince felt a “lump in [his] throat” at that time as well as an “empty feeling in his stomach”.

All in all, Mr Jobson admits “it wobbled him” and “there’s no doubt about that.”

However, on the other end Kate is said to have remained “very stoic” through it all, as was the monarch.

They both even went as far as to make a request of him and said, “we need you now to stand up to the plate.”