Sabrina Carpenter flees stage after on stage mishap during performance

Sabrina Carpenter flees stage due to unexpected mishap amid performance

Sabrina Carpenter recently ran off in fear after fireworks were set too close to her amid her performance in San Francisco.



The pop star was putting on a show at Outside Lands music festival when 'pyrotechnics' were set behind her, while Carpenter was left shaking in fear and she escaped when she got hit by the sparks.

As per Daily Mail, while the crowd watched in astonishment, Sabrina screamed, “oh my god,” as she ran towards the backup dancers for safety.

It is worth mentioning that despite the incident, Sabrina stormed the stage at the Golden Gate Park while she donned her black bodysuit which was made up of glittering material and it sparked the bright lights.

Furthermore, the Please Please Please singer added a pair black pumps with minimal makeup look. Her blonde locks were parted in the middle, and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in light waves.

As per the outlet, Sabrina's performance came mere weeks before she dropped her upcoming sixth studio album titled, Short n' Sweet, on August 23.