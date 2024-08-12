James Gunn hates 'yes-men' staff amid 'Superman' shooting

James Gunn recently called a wrap on the shoot of his mega-project, Superman. Though there is still some work left to do, he says, as he shares some rules he looks up to when he starts filming.



Jotting them on Threads, the DC head said "over-prepare" is necessary to avoid reshoots; adding, "Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with;" and hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs."

Not to mention, he stressed, "surround me with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything."

Besides this, the 58-year-old said, "Ask myself daily - are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together?

The post was followed by James' reply to a fan who asked, "Would you also say that you’re 98% done with Superman?"

"Heck no. Once you’re done shooting you’ve only just begun! Still lots of editing, VFX, sound, and scoring to be done!" the filmmaker replied.

In the meantime, details are kept under wraps about the Superman plot as the film is slated to release on 11 July 2025.