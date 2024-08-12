London police arrest man after stabbing incident leaves girl, woman injured

TWG Tea located near the incident site in Leicester Square, London, England, United Kingdom. — AFP/File

LONDON: British police said they arrested a man after a stabbing in London's Leicester Square, which left an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman injured.

The girl and woman had been taken to a trauma centre, according to the paramedics.

The police assured that while the girl sustained significant injuries, they were not life-threatening and the woman's injuries were minor.

The Metropolitan police, in a post on X, have detailed that there weren’t “any outstanding suspects” of the attack.



Moreover, a Muslim security guard, named Abdullah, intervened during a stabbing incident in London’s Leicester Square and saved an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman.

Abdullah works at the TWG tea in the square and he stated that he heard screaming and then managed to jump on the attacker who was assaulting the girl and kicked the knife away from him.

Paramedics were called to the scene to reports of a stabbing, as per a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The spokesperson revealed that resources were sent immediately to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic of advanced level and an officer from the incident response unit.

They also stated that members of the tactical response unit were also deployed to the scene where the stabbing took place.

“We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre,” the paramedics' spokesperson stated as quoted by BBC.