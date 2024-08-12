Jennifer Garner shares Blake Lively's secret 'Deadpool & Wolverine' spot

 
August 12, 2024

Jennifer Garner take fans behind-the-scenes of Deadpool & Wolverine set.

On Sunday, Garner, who made her cameo as Electra in the film, shared a video on Instagram with exciting BTS look.

Jennifer Garner shares Blake Livelys secret Deadpool & Wolverine spot

In the video, the actress emerges from a bed carved in the shape of a dinosaur mouth, showcasing her two silver swords.

She then shows the set, pointing out various features.

Garner also highlights a giant statue of a girl mounted on the wall, humorously referring to it as Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively.

Garner engages with the statue in a playful manner, saying, “This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively,” and adds, “How you doing Blake? You looking good.”

She captioned the video as, "Roomates #DeadpoolAndWolverine"

Fans delighted from the exclusive bts glimpses flooded the comments section with their excitement.

One noted, "That’s not Blake, that’s Elizabeth Olsen."

Another added, "Love how you’re just casually twirling your sais everywhere you go."

"When I saw you in Deadpool… I screamed that is my “Alias”!" the third comment read.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, was released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

