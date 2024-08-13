Adele gushes over viral Australian breakdancer at Munich show

Adele and her friends have been laughing about the Aussie dancer’s moves at the Olympic 2024.



On August 10, during the 36-year-old singer’s concert in Munich Germany, Adele took a moment to talk about the viral Australian breaker’s move in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention, this year breaking a.k.a breakdancing marked its first year as an Olympic sport and the Australian national Rachael Gunn broke the internet with her unique performance.

The Someone Like You singer gushed over 36-year-old Gunn during her residency with the German audience.

In a clip shared by a concertgoer on Tik Tok Adele can be seen saying, “I have to ask you because it’s all that me and my friends have been talking about last night, after the show and today — and I’m not saying anything, you know, I think it’s the best thing that’s happened in the Olympics the entire time — did anyone see the breakdancing lady?”



Adele called the addition of break dancing as a sport to Olympic Games “f****** fantastic”.

The singer admitted that she “can’t work out if” Gunn’s routine was a joke.

"But either way, it has made me very very happy," she added.

Moreover, she recommended anyone who hasn't seen the Aussie dancer to watch her, adding, “Me and my friends have been s****** ourselves laughing for 24 hours.”

She further pointed out, “If you haven’t seen it, please leave the show and Google it, ‘cause it is LOLs. “It is so f****** funny.”