Miley Cyrus shares sweet moment with Mickey Mouse, express gratefulness

Miley Cyrus gave a sweet tribute to Hannah Montana as it will forever remain in her heart.

The 31-year-old singer expresses gratefulness for her breakthrough role as the “teen pop singer” in an Instagram post on Monday, after being named a Disney Legend at D23.

In regards to that, Cyrus began at length by admitting in the caption, “Thank you. Such an honor to be inducted as a Disney Legend. This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You’ve shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful.”

Furthermore, along with her message, the Disney alum shared a video of herself while making the acceptance speech at the event in Anaheim, California.

In this regard, Cyrus was seen at the beginning of the clip signing her name at the top of the plaque before placing her hands in the cement underneath. She was then joined by Mickey Mouse as the pair posed for photos while she held up the plaque.



It is worth mentioning that, Miley made history as the youngest person ever to receive the honor of Disney Legend.

On Sunday, Cyrus recalled in a teary-eyed speech her beginnings of working on Hannah Montana in 2005, while joking that she "definitely wasn't created in a lab" as a "Disney kid."

She also revealed to the audience that she stands proudly to be Hannah Montana as she dedicated the award to Hannah as well.

Additionally, the musician was honored at the ceremony on Sunday with a tribute performance by Lainey Wilson as the singer introduced the star with a special message and rendition of the Hannah Montana theme song, Best of Both Worlds.