Tom Cruise clashes with producers over 'death-defying' Olympic stunt

Tom Cruise surprised fans with a death-defying stunt during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.



According to DailyMail, Cruise's daring leap from the roof of the Stade de France has caused tension behind-the-scenes.

The stunt, which took 18 months to prepare, involved the Mission Impossible actor being strapped into a harness as he leaped from the ledge.

Insiders revealed that Cruise had an argument with the producers "over his safety rope which was clearly visible and he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted."

They continued, "his close circle strongly advised him against the jump and have told him he really needs to stop throwing himself into so many death-defying stunts."

Source said, "tom helped create this stunt and wanted to do something that had never been done before," adding, "He doesn’t care about the risks involved; he truly believes he is larger than life."