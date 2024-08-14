'Only Murders in the Building' creator opens up on Meryl Streep casting

'Only Murders in the Building' creator opens up about Meryl Streep casting

Only Murders in the Building creator John Hoffman shared how Meryl Streep became Martin Short’s leading lady in the show.

While talking to Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman claimed that there was going to be this very “tenuous and twisty romance” with his new leading lady in the Selena Gomez starrer, and that was all there before we knew who that leading lady would be.

He continued, “I was with [EPs] Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal going through the opening scene for season three potentially being this actress walking onto a stage, auditioning for a part, and Oliver being thunderstruck by both the talent and the woman standing before him, and I said to Dan and Jess, ‘Well, the perfect person to play this part is Meryl Streep.’”

Hoffman claimed that Streep was his dream casting for the role, as she was an actress who would leave Oliver "thunderstruck by both the talent and the woman standing before him," People Magazine reported.

Additionally, as per Hoffman, Streep reached out to him and stated that she’d like to talk about doing something together.

Later, he pitched her the character over a very “nervous-making Zoom meeting," Hoffman revealed.

After explaining his vision for the opening scene of her character, which was a flashback of her as a 10-year-old visiting New York City with her mom to watch No Strings on Broadway, Streep stated that she'd seen that exact show with her own mother before singing a song from the show.

Furthermore, Martin also told People about Streep who will be reprising her role on the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders, "She's fabulous. There's no one who doesn't adore her."

It is worth mentioning that Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is scheduled to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on August 27, 2024.