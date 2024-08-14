Liam Payne under fire for 'misogynistic' statement towards girlfriend Kate

Liam Payne's fans react in rage over his “misogynistic” comment towards his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.



The former One Direction went viral on social media after his girlfriend, Kate shared a TikTok video of the pair while she showed off her outfits before date night in Manchester.

In terms of Kate’s ensemble, she donned a fitted black waistcoat and cropped trousers while Liam looked into the camera and stated, “Looking good, nice and covered up for once.”

In response, as per Daily Mail, enraged fans took over X in order to express shock on X and pointed out the “hypocritical nature” of his comment as one of the users wrote, “Looking good, nice and covered up for once ???? Girl I know you faking that laugh at the end.”

Meanwhile, another user reacted by saying, “these are his insta stories, the fact that he would always claim to be the 'nice' and 'kind' one from 1d…. yikes! a soon to be raging misogynist.”

In regards to this, many other users came out in support of his girlfriend, “free her omg, Liam looks truly uncomfortable I mean you can literally tell from his body language & facial expression.”

It is worth mentioning the publication reported that some of the fans also defended the singer by saying, “So many people think they know exactly what’s going on based on a 6 seconds video. It’s disgusting how so many people find it so easy to hate. Shame on you.” While another used penned, “Why do ppl get so mad when a man expresses how he likes his gf to dress? She obviously still wears what she wants.”

Despite the controversy, Kate and Liam, who were first linked in October 2022, proved all was well between them as they were photographed later in the evening hand in hand at Sexy Fish, as per the outlet.