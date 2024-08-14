Pakistan women's volleyball star named 'Most Valuable Player' at Maldives Kings Cup

Azra Farooq posing with the winners trophy at the Kings Cup Volleyball tournament in Maldives. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s women’s volleyball player, Azra Farooq, has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Kings Cup Volleyball tournament held in Maldives.



Representing the MK Club, Azra's outstanding performance became the highlights of the tournament as she not only proved to be instrumental in securing wins for her Milton Keynes-based MK Club in all four matches but the athlete was named the best player in each of the four games ensuring that her team clinched the tournament title.

Individually, Azra took home six trophies from the event, including four player of the match awards, one MVP award, and one top 6 player award.

These achievements are a source of pride not just for Azra but for Pakistan’s women’s volleyball as a whole.

Her performances demonstrate that Pakistani women athletes can excel and make their mark on the international stage.

This was the second stint with a club in Maldives for Azra. Earlier, the athlete, along with Muqaddas Bukhari, created history when they became the first Pakistani women to be signed by a volleyball club outside Pakistan. The duo was signed by the Al-Fawz club for the MZC ladies' cup.