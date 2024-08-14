 
Geo News

Pakistan women's volleyball star named 'Most Valuable Player' at Maldives Kings Cup

Azra Farooq wins six trophies at the event including four player of the match awards

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 14, 2024

Azra Farooq posing with the winners trophy at the Kings Cup Volleyball tournament in Maldives. — Reporter
Azra Farooq posing with the winners trophy at the Kings Cup Volleyball tournament in Maldives. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s women’s volleyball player, Azra Farooq, has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Kings Cup Volleyball tournament held in Maldives. 

Representing the MK Club, Azra's outstanding performance became the highlights of the tournament as she not only proved to be instrumental in securing wins for her Milton Keynes-based MK Club in all four matches but the athlete was named the best player in each of the four games ensuring that her team clinched the tournament title. 

Individually, Azra took home six trophies from the event, including four player of the match awards, one MVP award, and one top 6 player award.

These achievements are a source of pride not just for Azra but for Pakistan’s women’s volleyball as a whole.

Her performances demonstrate that Pakistani women athletes can excel and make their mark on the international stage.

This was the second stint with a club in Maldives for Azra. Earlier, the athlete, along with Muqaddas Bukhari, created history when they became the first Pakistani women to be signed by a volleyball club outside Pakistan. The duo was signed by the Al-Fawz club for the MZC ladies' cup.

Ricky Ponting opens up on Jason Gillespie's role as Green Shirts' Test coach
Ricky Ponting opens up on Jason Gillespie's role as Green Shirts' Test coach
Maryam presents Rs100m cheque, 'PAK 92.97' number plate car to Arshad Nadeem
Maryam presents Rs100m cheque, 'PAK 92.97' number plate car to Arshad Nadeem
Bangladesh team arrives in Pakistan for two-Test series
Bangladesh team arrives in Pakistan for two-Test series
Messi won't play for Miami in Leagues Cup match at Columbus
Messi won't play for Miami in Leagues Cup match at Columbus
Top BBL official in awe of Haris Rauf's 'cult following' in T20 league
Top BBL official in awe of Haris Rauf's 'cult following' in T20 league
People's immense love blows away Arshad Nadeem's sleep
People's immense love blows away Arshad Nadeem's sleep
US dominates medal count in Paris Olympics 2024
US dominates medal count in Paris Olympics 2024
Sania Mirza dazzles in rainbow-hued dress
Sania Mirza dazzles in rainbow-hued dress