 
Geo News

Julie Bowen debunks press driven feud with Sofía Vergara

The actress dismissed the narrative of competition with Sofia Vergara as disappointing and untrue

By
Web Desk
|

August 15, 2024

Julie Bowen debunks press driven feud with Sofia Vergara
Julie Bowen debunks press driven feud with Sofia Vergara

Julie Bowen recalled being ‘pitted against’ Sofia Vergara during Modern Family days.

In a recent interview with Jennie Garth’s Choose Me podcast, the 54-year-old actress reflected on the constant pressure she felt about the rift with Vergara on the set of Modern Family.

"I felt it on Modern Family. The press kept trying to make me and Sofia, sort of Betty and Veronica,” she told the host.

“And I know they did that with you and Shannen. I mean, I remember it," she said while referring to Garth and the late Shannen Doherty’s days on Beverly Hills, 90210.

"They were just determined to pit us against each other, like we hated each other," Bowen continued.

Bowen revealed how much she admired Vergara, "It's this scarcity mindset that only one woman can be happy at a time. And I was like, 'Oh, no. I love Sofía, and I love how different we are. And I love – she is funny and self-effacing and bawdy, and she loves life, and she loves dancing and eating cake and all these things.'"

She further pointed out about the faux feud, "I found that to be really disappointing on the part of the press, but I just never fed into that."

Moreover, Bowen noted that she "learned so much from being around [Vergara] about what it is to be a really powerful, completely in herself woman."

Latto unveils official tour title, dates and exciting guests
Latto unveils official tour title, dates and exciting guests
Taylor Swift fans to stay 'Fearless' at Wembley gig ahead of 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift fans to stay 'Fearless' at Wembley gig ahead of 'Eras Tour'
Jennifer Lopez declares war against Ben Affleck: Source
Jennifer Lopez declares war against Ben Affleck: Source
Billy Joel gives rare family insights on daughter's birthday
Billy Joel gives rare family insights on daughter's birthday
'It Ends With Us' screenwriter pens THIS scene that 'felt important'
'It Ends With Us' screenwriter pens THIS scene that 'felt important'
J Balvin opens up about inviting Will Smith to his Coachella set
J Balvin opens up about inviting Will Smith to his Coachella set
Courtney Cox 'envious' of THIS person due to Jennifer Aniston: Report
Courtney Cox 'envious' of THIS person due to Jennifer Aniston: Report
Hailey Bieber controlling Justin Bieber's money: Source
Hailey Bieber controlling Justin Bieber's money: Source